B. Riley Comments on United States Cellular Corp’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:USM)

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of United States Cellular in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley analyst Z. Silver now anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $2.06 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for United States Cellular’s FY2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $963.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $968.30 million. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

USM has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

NYSE USM opened at $28.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.89. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $23.91 and a 1 year high of $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.74.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total value of $62,007.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,076 shares in the company, valued at $152,127.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Irizarry sold 12,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $417,961.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,422.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USM. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $779,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,343 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,506 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at $2,881,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 39,728 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.65% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

