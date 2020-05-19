Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 26th.

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter. Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a negative net margin of 1,767.35%.

Get Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

Shares of TGODF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. Green Organic Dutchman has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Green Organic Dutchman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.