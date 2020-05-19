Green Organic Dutchman (TGODF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 26th.

Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.46 million during the quarter. Green Organic Dutchman had a negative return on equity of 53.61% and a negative net margin of 1,767.35%.

Shares of TGODF opened at $0.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.03 million and a P/E ratio of -0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44. Green Organic Dutchman has a twelve month low of $0.15 and a twelve month high of $3.19.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Green Organic Dutchman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Green Organic Dutchman

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiary, The Green Organic Dutchman Ltd., operates as a cannabinoid-based research and development company in Canada. It produces organic cannabis products, including organic dried cannabis, cannabis oils and edibles, fresh cannabis, and seeds for medical applications.

Earnings History for Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF)

