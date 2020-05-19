Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Torex Gold Resources Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.
Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$230.90 million during the quarter.
TXG stock opened at C$19.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.79 and a 12 month high of C$22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.33.
In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Michael Darren Murphy purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.59 per share, with a total value of C$46,351.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,543.62.
Torex Gold Resources Company Profile
Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.
