Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Torex Gold Resources Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:TXG)

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Torex Gold Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, May 15th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.39. Cormark currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$230.90 million during the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TXG. Eight Capital upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$22.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Torex Gold Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Torex Gold Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.64.

TXG stock opened at C$19.27 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$16.94 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.87. Torex Gold Resources has a 12 month low of C$8.79 and a 12 month high of C$22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 68.33.

In other Torex Gold Resources news, Director Michael Darren Murphy purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$11.59 per share, with a total value of C$46,351.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,543.62.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

