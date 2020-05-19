DouYu International (DOYU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 26th. Analysts expect DouYu International to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. DouYu International has set its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.54. DouYu International had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect DouYu International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DouYu International stock opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. DouYu International has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $11.88. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.29.

DouYu International Company Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

