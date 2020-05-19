Hibbett Sports (HIBB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 26th. Analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hibbett Sports to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $16.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.16. Hibbett Sports has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $30.98.

In other Hibbett Sports news, SVP William G. Quinn acquired 4,956 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,816.60. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,491.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Michael E. Longo acquired 15,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 25,456 shares of company stock valued at $235,892 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HIBB. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

