National Bank Financial Comments on National Bank of Canada’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $5.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.44.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NA. CSFB dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$70.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$80.00 to C$63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, TD Securities upgraded National Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from C$67.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$66.95.

NA opened at C$51.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$65.09. National Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$38.67 and a one year high of C$75.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.89.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.65 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.97 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.78%.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$56.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$568,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$14,530,916.80. Also, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$54.25 per share, with a total value of C$596,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$726,950. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 46,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,329,090.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International segments.

