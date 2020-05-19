FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ferguson Plc Issued By SunTrust Banks (OTCMKTS:FERGY)

Ferguson Plc (OTCMKTS:FERGY) – SunTrust Banks reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ferguson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the company will earn $0.48 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.49.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FERGY. ValuEngine cut shares of Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ferguson from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Ferguson stock opened at $7.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.31. Ferguson has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $9.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16.

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.