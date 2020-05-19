American Woodmark (AMWD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.69 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.30 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect American Woodmark to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $54.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $839.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 2.29. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $35.30 and a 12 month high of $117.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.11.

Several brokerages have commented on AMWD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet downgraded American Woodmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised American Woodmark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on American Woodmark from $108.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.60.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodeling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers framed stock cabinets in approximately 420 various cabinet lines, which include 90 door designs in a range of painted and stained finishes on maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered fronts under the Duraform mark name.

