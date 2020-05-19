United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Receiving Extremely Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) have trended extremely positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. United Natural Foods earned a news impact score of 5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE UNFI opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $23.38. The company has a market cap of $985.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.94.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Natural Foods will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNFI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded United Natural Foods from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Natural Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.61.

United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

