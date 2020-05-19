Bank of Montreal to Post FY2020 Earnings of $7.15 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:BMO)

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a report issued on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $7.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.65. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Bank of Montreal’s FY2021 earnings at $7.41 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BMO. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$109.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$107.00 to C$82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. TD Securities cut shares of Bank of Montreal from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$84.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$102.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$94.18.

TSE BMO opened at C$62.37 on Monday. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$55.76 and a twelve month high of C$104.75. The stock has a market cap of $39.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$67.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$90.06.

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) (NYSE:BMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported C$2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.35 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.88 billion.

In other Bank of Montreal news, Director Ron Farmer acquired 2,500 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$91.30 per share, with a total value of C$228,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,500 shares in the company, valued at C$593,450. Also, Director Don Matthew Wilson Iii acquired 16,500 shares of Bank of Montreal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$62.73 per share, with a total value of C$1,035,111.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,882,020. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 32,000 shares of company stock worth $2,223,736.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.09%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through three groups: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, and specialized banking programs for small business and commercial banking customers, as well as wealth management products and services, such as insurance products.

