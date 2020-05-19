Somewhat Negative Media Coverage Unlikely to Affect JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) Stock Price

News headlines about JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) have been trending somewhat negative on Tuesday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. JD.Com earned a media sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the information services provider an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news headlines that may have effected JD.Com’s ranking:

JD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of JD.Com from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.43.

Shares of JD stock opened at $55.53 on Tuesday. JD.Com has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $55.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day moving average is $38.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. JD.Com’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JD.Com will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

