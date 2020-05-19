FY2020 EPS Estimates for Veru Inc Raised by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VERU)

Veru Inc (NASDAQ:VERU) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer boosted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Veru in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer analyst L. Gershell now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.13). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Veru’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 25.53%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VERU. ValuEngine raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Veru from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Veru in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Veru from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Veru currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

NASDAQ:VERU opened at $3.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.42 million, a PE ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. Veru has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERU. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Veru by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 294,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 109,370 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Veru by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 6,695 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Veru by 101.8% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 18,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Veru in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.16% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru Inc operates as an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company. The company operates through two segments, Commercial, and Research and Development. It offers FC2 Female Condom for unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections, including HIV/AIDS and the Zika virus; and PREBOOST benzocaine medicated individual wipes for the prevention of premature ejaculation.

