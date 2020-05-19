WNS (NYSE:WNS) Trading Up 6.6%

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) were up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.97 and last traded at $42.77, approximately 458,885 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 334,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.14.

Several analysts have weighed in on WNS shares. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on WNS from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on WNS from $81.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on WNS from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.86 million. WNS had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in WNS by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. American Beacon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in WNS by 56.8% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in WNS by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in WNS by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 59,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in WNS by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management company, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. It operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. The company offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; travel and leisure; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; utilities; consulting and professional services; healthcare; banking and financial services; and shipping and logistics industries.

