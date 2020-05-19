Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) Shares Up 13.9% After Dividend Announcement

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) shot up 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $44.52 and last traded at $43.90, 787,091 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 3% from the average session volume of 811,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.53.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Westlake Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.49 and its 200 day moving average is $57.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.67.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Roger L. Kearns bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.89 per share, for a total transaction of $149,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of Westlake Chemical stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total transaction of $3,220,372.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 780,000 shares of company stock valued at $26,813,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Westlake Chemical during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 87.5% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 48.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,189 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.58% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

