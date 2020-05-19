Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Trading 6.6% Higher

Matthews International Corp (NASDAQ:MATW) traded up 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.37, 238,992 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 40% from the average session volume of 170,773 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.04.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Matthews International from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $626.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.65.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $374.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.59 million. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Matthews International Corp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.38%.

In other news, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at $790,511. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Matthews International by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Matthews International by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Matthews International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 60,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Matthews International during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Matthews International by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Matthews International Company Profile (NASDAQ:MATW)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

