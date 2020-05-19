Toronto-Dominion Bank to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.21 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:TD)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Thursday, May 14th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the bank will earn $3.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.59.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra cut their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $43.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.69.

NYSE TD opened at $41.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $33.74 and a 52 week high of $59.55.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 47.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.73%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

