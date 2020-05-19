Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Up 6.4%

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.06, 5,236,316 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 6,276,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENDP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.

Get Endo International alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $937.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $820.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.62 million. Endo International had a negative net margin of 9.09% and a negative return on equity of 91.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Endo International PLC will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 126,177 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,911 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 43,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)

Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Endo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.