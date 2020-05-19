Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) Shares Up 6.4%

Endo International PLC (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) shares shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.18 and last traded at $4.06, 5,236,316 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 17% from the average session volume of 6,276,522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.81.
A number of brokerages recently commented on ENDP. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Endo International in a research report on Friday, April 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Endo International from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Endo International in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Endo International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Endo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.72.
The stock has a market capitalization of $937.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.69.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENDP. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 126,177 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 1st quarter worth about $402,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Endo International during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 227,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 61,911 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Endo International by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 596,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 43,771 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.
Endo International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ENDP)
Endo International plc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Generic Pharmaceuticals, U.S. Branded Pharmaceuticals, and International Pharmaceuticals.
