Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Trading 6.5% Higher

Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) traded up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.20 and last traded at $66.60, 419,548 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 37% from the average session volume of 665,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Monday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Affiliated Managers Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.64.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.62 and a 200-day moving average of $75.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.08. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In other Affiliated Managers Group news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.67 per share, for a total transaction of $219,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,409.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jay C. Horgen bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.26 per share, with a total value of $592,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,146.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 40,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,634 in the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile (NYSE:AMG)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.