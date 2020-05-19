Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Set at C$13.50 by Raymond James

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) has been given a C$13.50 price objective by Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 49.17% from the stock’s previous close.

SPB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Superior Plus from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Superior Plus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$13.15.

SPB stock opened at C$9.05 on Friday. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$5.97 and a one year high of C$13.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.61 and its 200-day moving average price is C$10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.64, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$867.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

