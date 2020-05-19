Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) Shares Up 6.6%

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) shares rose 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.34 and last traded at $52.13, approximately 4,452,633 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 5,835,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.89.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, May 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.15.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,689.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000.

