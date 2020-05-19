Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $23.51, 842,054 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 639,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.
The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.07.
In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,251.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $416,464.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,677 shares of company stock worth $689,838. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL)
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.
