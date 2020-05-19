Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) Shares Up 6.7%

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.32 and last traded at $23.51, 842,054 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 639,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLL. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $19.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.07.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 4,434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $100,252.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,251.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $416,464.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,862.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,677 shares of company stock worth $689,838. 8.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 126.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,066 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. AJO LP acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. 93.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

