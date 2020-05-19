National Bank Financial Lowers Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Price Target to C$12.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) had its target price lowered by National Bank Financial from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 32.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. AltaCorp Capital decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James set a C$13.50 target price on Superior Plus and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday. TD Securities decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.50 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.15.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Shares of TSE SPB opened at C$9.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.64. Superior Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$5.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.70.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$867.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Superior Plus will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. The company's Energy Distribution segment provides distribution, wholesale procurement, and related services for propane, heating oil, and other refined fuels. Its Specialty Chemicals segment supplies sodium chlorate and technology to the pulp and paper industries, as well as potassium and chlor-alkali products.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.