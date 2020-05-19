Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) PT Lowered to C$1.00

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target cut by equities researchers at National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.25% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.80 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price objective on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a report on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.29.

Get Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure alerts:

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure stock opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.87. The company has a market cap of $215.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.10, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$1.52.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.