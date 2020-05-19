Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) Price Target Cut to C$0.90

Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure (TSE:TWM) had its price target cut by equities researchers at CIBC from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.80 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure from C$1.75 to C$1.25 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.50 price target on shares of Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure in a report on Monday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.29.

Get Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure alerts:

TSE TWM opened at C$0.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.10. The stock has a market cap of $215.92 million and a PE ratio of -15.24. Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure has a 12 month low of C$0.34 and a 12 month high of C$1.52.

Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas liquids (NGLs) primarily in North America. The company transports ethane, propane, butane, and natural gasoline through gathering systems, processing plants, and pipelines.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater Midstream & Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.