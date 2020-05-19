Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Price Target Cut to C$5.25

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) had its price objective decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$5.25 in a note issued to investors on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SOT.UN. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$6.25 to C$4.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of TSE:SOT.UN opened at C$3.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.80. The company has a market capitalization of $244.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95. Slate Office REIT has a 12-month low of C$2.50 and a 12-month high of C$6.40.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

