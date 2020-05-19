PPL (NYSE:PPL) Shares Up 6.6%

PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) shares traded up 6.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $26.48 and last traded at $26.13, 5,354,698 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 6,138,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.51.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of PPL from $55.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.13.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.37.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 23.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. Analysts forecast that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.76%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Alliance purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Barnett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 68.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

