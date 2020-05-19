Short Interest in 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) Grows By 34.2%

2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,570,000 shares, a growth of 34.2% from the April 30th total of 8,620,000 shares. Approximately 18.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

2U stock opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. 2U has a 52-week low of $11.37 and a 52-week high of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.03.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.10. 2U had a negative return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The firm had revenue of $175.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that 2U will post -3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on 2U from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. William Blair upgraded 2U from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on 2U from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on 2U from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.82.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 3,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $115,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 172,906 shares in the company, valued at $5,187,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TWOU. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of 2U by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 849,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,830,000 after buying an additional 66,637 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of 2U by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in shares of 2U by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of 2U by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

