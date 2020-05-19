SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) Given a C$30.00 Price Target by Pi Financial Analysts

SSR Mining (TSE:SSRM) has been given a C$30.00 price objective by investment analysts at Pi Financial in a research report issued on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Pi Financial’s price target points to a potential downside of 0.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on SSRM. National Bank Financial set a C$31.00 price objective on shares of SSR Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of TSE SSRM opened at C$30.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.00. SSR Mining has a 1-year low of C$12.12 and a 1-year high of C$30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 64.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.38.

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.