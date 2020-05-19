Deutsche Bank Lowers TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target to C$141.00

TMX Group (TSE:X) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from C$146.00 to C$141.00 in a report released on Sunday, BayStreet.CA reports. Deutsche Bank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on X. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$133.00 to C$148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th.

Get TMX Group alerts:

TSE X opened at C$127.86 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$118.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$113.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion and a PE ratio of 29.19. TMX Group has a fifty-two week low of C$84.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00.

In other news, Director Sylvie Rheaume sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.50, for a total transaction of C$627,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,000 shares in the company, valued at C$73,417,500.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.