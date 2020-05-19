Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Stock Price Up 7.5%

Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) rose 7.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.89 and last traded at $15.71, approximately 317,441 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 19% from the average daily volume of 267,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.61.

GOOD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Gladstone Commercial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $531.50 million, a PE ratio of -65.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.34 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 2.99% and a net margin of 5.97%. Analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1252 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.94%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 141.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 87.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. 55.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

