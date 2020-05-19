UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)

UBS Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 300 ($3.95) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 377 ($4.96) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 520 ($6.84) to GBX 460 ($6.05) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 473.13 ($6.22).

IAG stock opened at GBX 188.15 ($2.48) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 212.60 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 464.11. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a fifty-two week low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 684 ($9.00).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a €0.17 ($0.20) dividend. This is a positive change from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.81%. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.17%.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

