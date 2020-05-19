Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “Underperform” Rating for Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL)

Credit Suisse Group restated their underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) in a report released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a GBX 1,350 ($17.76) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,440 ($18.94) to GBX 1,705 ($22.43) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 2,070 ($27.23) to GBX 1,650 ($21.70) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,325 ($17.43) price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,595.50 ($20.99).

HL stock opened at GBX 1,662 ($21.86) on Friday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 1,147 ($15.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,447 ($32.19). The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,473.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,669.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion and a PE ratio of 30.11.

In other Hargreaves Lansdown news, insider Stephen Robertson purchased 2,957 shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,682 ($22.13) per share, for a total transaction of £49,736.74 ($65,425.86).

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides direct-to-investor investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. Its flagship service is Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, self-invested personal pensions (SIPPs), and lifetime ISAs.

