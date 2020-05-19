Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target Increased to GBX 270 by Analysts at Barclays

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grainger to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 305.83 ($4.02).

LON:GRI opened at GBX 265.40 ($3.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 282.44. Grainger has a 12 month low of GBX 189.76 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.50).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Grainger’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

Analyst Recommendations for Grainger (LON:GRI)

