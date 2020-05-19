Grainger (LON:GRI) Price Target Increased to GBX 270 by Analysts at Barclays

Grainger (LON:GRI) had its price target hoisted by Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 270 ($3.55) in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

GRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grainger to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Grainger from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 285 ($3.75) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an add rating on shares of Grainger in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 305.83 ($4.02).

LON:GRI opened at GBX 265.40 ($3.49) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and a PE ratio of 13.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 259.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 282.44. Grainger has a 12 month low of GBX 189.76 ($2.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 341.80 ($4.50).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.83 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Grainger’s payout ratio is 25.25%.

About Grainger

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Residential, Development, and Funds. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

