Ferguson’s (FERG) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 6,181 ($81.31) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on FERG. Citigroup cut shares of Ferguson to a neutral rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($71.03) price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oddo Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Societe Generale cut shares of Ferguson to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 8,000 ($105.24) to GBX 6,600 ($86.82) in a research report on Friday. Oddo Bhf lowered their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 6,200 ($81.56) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 5,500 ($72.35) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 6,210 ($81.69).

FERG stock opened at GBX 6,014 ($79.11) on Friday. Ferguson has a 12 month low of GBX 3,700 ($48.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,696 ($101.24). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,325.54 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6,389.69. The stock has a market cap of $13.07 billion and a PE ratio of 13.97.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

In related news, insider Geoffrey Drabble purchased 4,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,004 ($65.82) per share, for a total transaction of £249,349.32 ($328,004.89). Also, insider Mike Powell sold 1,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,855 ($63.86), for a total transaction of £55,881.05 ($73,508.35).

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

