Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith (LON:HILS) in a research note published on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

LON:HILS opened at GBX 1,148 ($15.10) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,071.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,311.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.90. Hill & Smith has a fifty-two week low of GBX 844 ($11.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,534 ($20.18). The stock has a market capitalization of $912.11 million and a PE ratio of 18.88.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.6%. This is a positive change from Hill & Smith’s previous dividend of $10.60. Hill & Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.76%.

In other Hill & Smith news, insider Alan Giddins bought 3,130 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 942 ($12.39) per share, with a total value of £29,484.60 ($38,785.32).

Hill & Smith Company Profile

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC designs, manufactures, and supplies infrastructure products; and provides galvanizing services. The company operates in three segments: Infrastructure Products – Utilities; Infrastructure Products – Roads; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Infrastructure Products – Utilities segment provides industrial floorings, plastic drainage pipes, security fencing, industrial platforms and flooring, glass reinforced composite railway platforms, flood prevention barriers, plastic drainage pipes, energy grid components, pipe supports, and steel and composite products for a range of infrastructure markets, including energy creation and distribution, rail, water, and house building.

