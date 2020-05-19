1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $35.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. 1life Healthcare traded as high as $34.33 and last traded at $32.92, with a volume of 5142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.09.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ONEM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of 1life Healthcare from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 1life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEM. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare during the first quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.05 billion and a PE ratio of -11.62.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $78.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.79 million. Equities analysts forecast that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

1life Healthcare Company Profile (NASDAQ:ONEM)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

