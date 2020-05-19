Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Trading Up 6.1%

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)’s share price was up 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.05 and last traded at $71.77, approximately 473,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 24% from the average daily volume of 382,203 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.65.

Several equities analysts have commented on ALLK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allakos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.01. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allakos Inc will post -2.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John P. Mckearn sold 1,150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $81,696,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 44.77% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALLK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at $355,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at $142,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Allakos by 141.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,365,000 after buying an additional 449,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allakos in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

