iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) traded up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.39 and last traded at $132.70, 46,971,558 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 35,581,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $125.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Granite Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 9,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 22,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

