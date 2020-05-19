iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Trading 6.1% Higher

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) traded up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $168.11 and last traded at $167.31, 2,917,501 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 27% from the average session volume of 2,299,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $157.70.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $100,783,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 338.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,255,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,443,000 after buying an additional 1,741,200 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,181,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,788,000 after buying an additional 754,348 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 815.3% during the first quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after buying an additional 602,047 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $103,388,000.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

