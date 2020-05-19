Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Shares Up 9.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)’s stock price shot up 9.5% during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $57.00 to $58.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Aptiv traded as high as $70.80 and last traded at $70.18, 1,642,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,106,809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.07.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APTV. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Aptiv from $98.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Aptiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Aptiv in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $59.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.96.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 121.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 595 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.36. Aptiv had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile (NYSE:APTV)

Aptiv PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufacturers vehicle components, and provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

