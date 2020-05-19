Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) rose 6.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $206.89 and last traded at $204.82, approximately 396,023 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 394,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.01.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.04. The stock has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.01, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total value of $1,843,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 361,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,617,969.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,021,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 221,242 shares of company stock worth $40,682,044. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 558.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 938.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 369.4% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

