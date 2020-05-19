Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Trading Up 6.1%

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares were up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.52 and last traded at $112.69, approximately 2,135,447 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,672,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after purchasing an additional 186,512 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,046,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

