Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Trading Up 6.1%

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) shares were up 6.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $113.52 and last traded at $112.69, approximately 2,135,447 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,672,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.22.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SWKS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Longbow Research raised their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.14. The stock has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a current ratio of 6.13.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $766.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $765.10 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.35% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

In related news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,700,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,743,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $331,685,000 after purchasing an additional 186,512 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,046,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 76,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,241,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 45,345 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after purchasing an additional 16,699 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

