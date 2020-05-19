Realty Income (NYSE:O) Trading Up 6.2%

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)’s share price was up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.72 and last traded at $53.07, approximately 3,416,958 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 3,335,973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.99.

Several analysts have commented on O shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup lowered Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Corp will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a may 20 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.233 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of O. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

