Loews (NYSE:L) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) shot up 6.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.09 and last traded at $31.65, 1,696,343 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 18% from the average session volume of 1,442,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.81.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on L. TheStreet lowered shares of Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of -77.19 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.27.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,934,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Loews by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 58,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,069,000. 61.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loews Company Profile (NYSE:L)

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

