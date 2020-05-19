Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)’s stock price rose 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.83 and last traded at $39.95, approximately 277,270 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 196,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.62.

THRM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Argus upgraded Gentherm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of Gentherm in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentherm has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.27.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.50 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. Gentherm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gentherm Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THRM. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the first quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 731 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Gentherm during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gentherm by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter.

About Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

