Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Shares Up 6.2%

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS)’s share price shot up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $244.23 and last traded at $240.60, 529,354 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 7% from the average session volume of 569,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $226.55.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $354.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $298.00 to $262.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $320.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $293.69.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $235.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.93. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.36. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $392.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $2.0775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $8.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.05, for a total transaction of $810,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,372 shares in the company, valued at $3,361,046.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ESS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 50.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 177.3% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

