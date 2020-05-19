Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)’s share price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $92.40 and last traded at $90.63, approximately 2,571,386 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,050,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.31.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ROST shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $137.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Ross Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.62.

The firm has a market cap of $30.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROST. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 121,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $14,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 36,896 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,058 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

