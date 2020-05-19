CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Shares Up 6.2%

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) shot up 6.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.01 and last traded at $24.94, 1,100,091 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,971,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CUBE. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered CubeSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.42.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $164.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,273 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,822,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $370,297,000 after purchasing an additional 209,244 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 25.0% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,626,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,384 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 6.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,999,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,298,000 after purchasing an additional 477,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,443,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,760,000 after purchasing an additional 162,148 shares in the last quarter.

CubeSmart Company Profile (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

