Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) Trading Up 6.2%

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NASDAQ:NTCO)’s stock price was up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.62, approximately 403,459 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 910,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.53.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co in the first quarter worth about $137,000.

Natura &Co Company Profile (NASDAQ:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

