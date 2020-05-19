Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Trading Up 6.2%

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.07, approximately 3,990,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,847,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $425.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.55.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 660,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 273,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter.
Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)
The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.
