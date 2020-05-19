Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) Trading Up 6.2%

Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.22 and last traded at $3.07, approximately 3,990,183 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,847,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.89.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MIK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Michaels Companies in a research note on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Michaels Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Michaels Companies from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.32.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.26. The stock has a market cap of $425.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.55.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Michaels Companies Inc will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MIK. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,699,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,831,000 after buying an additional 620,679 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 660,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 273,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 187,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter.

Michaels Companies Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIK)

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

